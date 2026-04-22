AI can compress drug discovery timelines, unlock real-world health gains
Health data remains in silos across hospitals, insurers, and geographies, often locked behind incompatible systems
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Amazon Web Services (AWS), Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and Merck have launched an artificial-intelligence (AI) platform to improve clinical-trial site selection. While AI is rapidly compressing early-stage drug-discovery timelines, from months or even years to weeks, clinical trials remain the slowest, costliest, and most failure-prone stage of the pipeline. AWS’ new AI-powered “Amazon Bio Discovery” platform is built to accelerate early-stage drug discovery by enabling scientists to execute complex computational workflows without needing to code. Academic studies suggest that AI-enabled methods can help overcome core inefficiencies in clinical-trial operations, potentially speeding up drug-development milestones, such as reducing database lock timelines by around 33 per cent, while ensuring regulatory compliance and lowering operational costs. At the same time, machine learning has improved programmatic edit checks by leveraging historical data to finetune thresholds and minimise false positives.