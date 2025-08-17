Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Alaskan encounter: Only Russian President Putin gained from the meeting

Alaskan encounter: Only Russian President Putin gained from the meeting

At most, it offers more compelling evidence of the US's abdication of its role as a principled interlocutor in global conflicts

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin, Alaska summit
premium

US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine in Alaska on August 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hopes for an early end to the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine were comprehensively dashed following United States (US) President Donald Trump’s much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Even given the low expectations from this meeting, the result could not have been worse for embattled Ukraine, for the signals it sends to countries with irredentist ambitions, notably China (Taiwan) and the US (Greenland). At most, it offers more compelling evidence of the US’s abdication of its role as a principled interlocutor in global conflicts. After affording Mr Putin a lavish welcome, including a red
Topics : Vladimir Putin Business Standard Editorial Comment US President Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon