Amazon's automation drive could reshape global logistics and workforce

According to recent news reports, ecommerce giant Amazon is doubling down in its drive to automate logistics and warehousing operations. One end result would be deep cuts in the workforce. It is also reported to be reducing 30,000 corporate jobs. Amazon aims to automate 75 per cent of operations, with warehouses employing few humans. Amazon currently has around 1.55 million employees and it expects to double the volume of its ecommerce operations by 2033. Automation would enable it to save around 30 cents on fulfilment of every item it delivers. According to the reports, this would reduce its workforce needs