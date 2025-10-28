Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon's automation drive could reshape global logistics and workforce

The company has responded to the news report with a statement that these are projections made by only one division (its robotics division) and they are not necessarily correct

Amazon’s automation push could cut 160,000 jobs by 2027 and reshape global logistics — a wake-up call for India’s workforce to urgently invest in large-scale upskilling. (Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

According to recent news reports, ecommerce giant Amazon is doubling down in its drive to automate logistics and warehousing operations. One end result would be deep cuts in the workforce. It is also reported to be reducing 30,000 corporate jobs. Amazon aims to automate 75 per cent of operations, with warehouses employing few humans. Amazon currently has around 1.55 million employees and it expects to double the volume of its ecommerce operations by 2033. Automation would enable it to save around 30 cents on fulfilment of every item it delivers. According to the reports, this would reduce its workforce needs
