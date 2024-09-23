Antitrust actions, EU Digital Markets Act signal end of big tech monopoly

A string of cases in various jurisdictions against tech giants, along with the Digital Markets Act coming into force in the European Union (EU), indicates a paradigm shift in the policy attitude to big tech. Apple and Google are fighting antitrust cases in the United States (US), and both companies have lost lawsuits in the EU. Meta is defending a class-action lawsuit under the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Competition Act. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a fine equivalent to $113 million on Google for anti-competitive behaviour in India, and Apple too is being investigated by