Apulian interlude

Four days after being sworn in as Prime Minister for a third time, Narendra Modi travelled to Italy to attend the 50th G7 summit. India was one of 12 countries and five organisations invited to the G7’s outreach programme in Fasano, in the Apulia region, situated on the heel of Italy. In terms of tonality, Mr Modi appeared to have hit the right notes. His visit took place a week after the European Union’s own massive elections, the largest exercise after India’s, and ahead of consequential elections for several G7 leaders — the United States, France, and the UK. Indeed,