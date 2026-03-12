Bigger, greener, faster? Formula 1's 'net zero' gambit is a good start
F1 already uses 10% ethanol-blended fuel and has adopted green steps such as banning single-use plastics and powering garages, paddocks, and broadcast centres with solar energy and used vegetable oil
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
The 2026 season of the racing world’s apex competition — the Formula 1 championship — has just got off the block with an action-packed and somewhat chaotic Australian Grand Prix. Twenty-two cars competed, up from 20 last year, with Cadillac making a foray into the constructors’ league this time. Five could not finish the race, one finished 15 laps behind; the Mercedes drivers won, followed closely by the Ferraris. This may well read like any other race outcome, but there was a significant new challenge drivers were learning to cope with — battery management. Apart from expanding the starting grid for a record-equalling 24-race season, up from just seven races when F1 debuted back in 1950, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, or FIA, which governs many motor sports, including F1, is steering what may be the most significant transformation in the history of motor sport. For one, the 2026 F1 regulations mandate a complete overhaul of the cars to make them smaller and lighter, and not amenable to the ground effect, which allows drivers to use downforce pressures for better grip and speeds around corners. Instead, the cars can have active aerodynamics, which tweak the front and rear wings’ setup, depending on a car’s position on a race circuit. While this poses a design challenge for manufacturers, of greater importance is a shift in the cars’ power units.