Bill of contention: Failure highlights lack of consensus-building

The defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, a first for the National Democratic Alliance in 12 years, underlined the deep trust deficit between the ruling and Opposition parties. The Bill, which intended to advance the reservation of one-third of the seats for women in an expanded Lok Sabha and state Assemblies with the delimitation of constituencies, saw unprecedented Opposition unity. It secured only 298 “ayes” against the 352 (two-thirds majority) required. Hurriedly introduced through a special session, the Bill appeared to be politically motivated to fast-track the women’s quota ahead of the 2029 general elections and present the ruling regime with an opportunity to control the electoral narrative. By linking the legislation to delimitation, however, the government misjudged the political mood, a reflection of the lack of communication and patient consensus-building that traditionally precedes a constitutional amendment. Calls for an all-party meeting and a detailed briefing only after the current Assembly elections were reportedly ignored. The fact that southern states have frequently voiced their dissatisfaction over the lack of benefit from their superior human development indicators — such as when terms of reference for the Finance Commission are set — should have given cause to pause, especially when the ruling party lacked the numbers in Parliament.