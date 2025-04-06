Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Bloc development: Bimstec needs faster progress; India's role is key

Bloc development: Bimstec needs faster progress; India's role is key

This sixth summit, hosted by Thailand under its chairmanship, saw some energetic interventions by India as part of the "PRO" agenda

BIMSTEC Summit 2025
Premium

India’s drive for greater strategic cohesion within a group comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand aligns with New Delhi’s “Act East” policy| (Photo: X/PMO)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty-eight years after its inception, member-countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, or Bimstec, appear to have attempted to instil a greater sense of purpose by adopting a Bangkok Vision 2030, outlining a road map for regional prosperity. The aim is to build a “prosperous, resilient and open” or “PRO” Bimstec by 2030 and create a zone of peace, stability, and economic sustainability in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and Thailand’s bio-circular-green economic model, which focuses on creating a low-carbon eco-system.  This sixth summit, hosted by Thailand under its chairmanship,
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BIMSTEC summit BIMSTEC Bimstec nations

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon