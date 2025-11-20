Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Bridging the gap: Lagging states need a growth push amid rising debt

Bridging the gap: Lagging states need a growth push amid rising debt

While the concerns of the southern states are understandable, in a federal structure it will always be expected that the lagging states are supported to ensure more equitable development

As the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, takes feedback from stakeholders, some states have complained to it that the Centre is increasingly taking recourse to cess and surcharge to circumvent its recommendations on tax devolution
premium

In the context of state finances, there is another challenge that the Union and the states concerned will have to deal with. Some states have very high levels of debt, which can affect growth prospects. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sixteenth Finance Commission this week submitted its report to the government. The report has not yet been made public, although it is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the Budget session next year. The Finance Commission’s recommendations will cover five years beginning April 1, 2026. They will shape the distribution of tax revenues between the Union and the states, along with the allocation of funds among the states under various categories. In this regard, it is worth noting that several southern states have raised concerns over their declining share. As a recent analysis in this newspaper
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment economy growth Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon