Caribbean crisis: US actions in Venezuela threaten India's economy

The Trump administration’s blockade and seizure of “sanctioned” oil tankers linked to Venezuela in international waters represent a new low in the United States’ (US’) foreign policy and raise fresh questions on the principles and ethics of Washington’s recent global leadership. Done without the US Congress’ approval, these actions raise fears of all-out war. The US earlier this month seized two tankers and is pursuing a third, claiming all three were linked to a dark or shadow fleet used by Venezuela, Iran, and Russia to avoid Western sanctions and ship oil mainly to China but also to India. Raising doubts