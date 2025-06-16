Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Collateral damage: High crude oil prices will stifle economic growth

Collateral damage: High crude oil prices will stifle economic growth

For a global economy already grappling with trade-related uncertainties, a sustained increase in oil and gas prices would further cloud the outlook

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions
premium

Higher oil prices can also affect the government’s fiscal position if it reduces excise duty or asks oil companies to shoulder part of the burden to cushion the impact of higher crude-oil prices on pump prices

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The conflict between Israel and Iran has opened another front of uncertainty for the global economy, with implications for the Indian economy. Since both sides have refused to back down, and given the objectives Israel has set for itself, the conflict may widen and prolong. The immediate impact of conflict in West Asia is being felt on oil prices. Fearing an escalation, benchmark Brent crude prices have risen about 9 per cent over the past week. Analysts are now predicting that oil prices can double from the present level to $150 per barrel. Notably, oil prices in the wake of
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Israel Iran Conflict Collateral Crude Oil Price
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon