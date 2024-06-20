Connecting exporters

As part of the 100-day action plan of the third Narendra Modi government, efforts are being put in place to boost India’s export potential. In this regard, the Department of Commerce has reiterated its plan to launch the Trade Connect e-platform, which must be welcomed. The idea is that the platform will facilitate aspiring exporters through guidance and hand-holding in all aspects of external trade, including certification courses on how to start exporting, providing information on products in demand, markets where the products are in demand, buyer events relevant to them, and paperwork required to register as an exporter. Apart