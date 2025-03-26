Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Currency Drivers: Rupee gains in March, outlook tied to US policy

Currency Drivers: Rupee gains in March, outlook tied to US policy

The US policy outlook, particularly on the trade front, remains uncertain, with implications for global currency markets

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee gained against the dollar for nine straight trading sessions before giving up some gains on Tuesday. It has gained about 2 per cent in March and has been among the best-performing currencies in Asia. Nonetheless, it has lost about 3 per cent against the dollar this financial year, which will end next week. The currency has been somewhat volatile in recent months. In 2025, the rupee lost over 2 per cent until February but has nearly recovered the ground lost since. Currency-market volatility is driven largely by the movement in the United States dollar index, which itself has
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Currency Rupee

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon