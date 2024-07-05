Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Data dynamics

The advisory committee has its task cut out

Statistics
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government recently reconstituted the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics to revise the base year for national accounts statistics and incorporate new data sources to enhance statistical accuracy. According to the gazette notification, the committee, chaired by former professor at the Institute of Economic Growth Bishwanath Goldar, has detailed the terms of reference (ToR). These include providing advice on the methodology of national accounts statistics, macro-indicators, and promoting research in this field. This process has been delayed for many years owing to various factors such as poor data quality, demonetisation, the implementation of goods and

Also Read

Premiumgreen growth

Sustainable development

PremiumThe share of women in boards of companies went up from just over 5 per cent in FY14 to nearly 16 per cent in FY23, according to a study by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The study found that women in top management positions i

Lagging indicator

Premiumfund pick stock market

Investor confidence

PremiumCaste Census

Overdue Census

Premiumthermal power

Power equations

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment household budget Gross domestic product Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon