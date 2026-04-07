Defence outperformance: Exports grow, but a more broadbased strategy needed
Private sector must drive defence growth, with successful nations relying on strong public-private partnerships to build competitive and scalable manufacturing ecosystems
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The government has announced that defence exports in the recently concluded financial year of 2025-26 saw a major increase of more than 60 per cent over the previous year, largely driven by defence public-sector units (DPSUs). These went up by over 150 per cent during the year; this follows an impressive performance in 2024-25 as well. The Ministry of Defence can correctly view this as a vote of confidence in India’s ability to move up the value chain. This growth comes at an important time, as Indian producers should carve a niche for themselves in a world in which defence Budgets are once again increasing. There is a growing demand for affordable and accessible platforms, given that recent experiences of conflict suggest that weapons are used and supply chains strained at a faster rate than planned. Many countries now see the benefit of stockpiling as well as developing integrated supply chains with trusted partners.