Delayed civic polls are quietly weakening India's cities and villages

The situation with rural local bodies (RLBs) is only slightly better. In fact, elections to several block and zilla panchayats across Maharashtra and Karnataka and gram panchayats in Tamil Nadu are delayed. This clearly hinders development work and governance, as RLBs are eligible for Finance Commission grants only if they are duly constituted. The 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts were explicit in their intent to entrench democratic decentralisation. Articles 243E and 243U mandate that elections to RLBs and municipalities, respectively, be completed before the expiry of their five-year term or within six months of dissolution, while Articles 243K and 243ZA vest the superintendence, direction, and control of RLBs and municipal elections in State Election Commissions (SECs). In practice, these provisions are routinely flouted. A central cause lies in the systematic weakening of SECs. The Supreme Court has repeatedly attempted to address these problems. It has held that SECs enjoy powers comparable to the Election Commission of India within their domain; that elections must proceed in the existing wards or on existing electoral rolls if revisions (in the ward boundaries or rolls) are not completed in time; and that SECs may approach constitutional courts if states fail to cooperate. Yet delays persist.