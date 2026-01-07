Delayed civic polls are quietly weakening India's cities and villages
Globally, there are hardly any examples of well-functioning cities that developed without empowered, accountable local governments
India is urbanising at an unprecedented speed and scale, with nearly 60 per cent of Indians, close to 800 million citizens, expected to live in cities and towns by 2050. Yet the economic returns to this urban transition remain weak, and urban local bodies are unable to perform effectively as vibrant democratic units. Globally, there are hardly any examples of well-functioning cities that developed without empowered, accountable local governments. In a democratic country, timely elections are the foundations of empowerment and legitimacy. However, that is not the case on the ground. As a recent report in this newspaper showed, polls to major urban bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are being conducted after delays of nearly four years. Karnataka presents an even starker picture. Elections to Bengaluru’s civic body were last held in 2015; since the council’s term ended in 2020, elections have been postponed repeatedly. As of 2020-21, the average delay in conducting municipal elections after the expiry of councils was 22 months.