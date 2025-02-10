Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 12:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Delhi's next act: BJP should focus on improving governance in the city

Delhi's next act: BJP should focus on improving governance in the city

The new administration in Delhi will certainly have some challenges it will need to address

BJP
Premium

Photo: PTI

Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

It has been more than a quarter century since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled the National Capital Territory of Delhi. For three terms, the Congress’ Sheila Dikshit kept the BJP out of power in a city that had been its stronghold, and that of its predecessor party, since Independence. And the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to national prominence by displacing the Congress in Delhi about a decade ago, feeding its ambitions of becoming the BJP’s primary Opposition nationwide. That has all changed now, after the BJP took home 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections, the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BJP Delhi Assembly Elections

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon