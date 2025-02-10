Delhi's next act: BJP should focus on improving governance in the city

It has been more than a quarter century since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled the National Capital Territory of Delhi. For three terms, the Congress’ Sheila Dikshit kept the BJP out of power in a city that had been its stronghold, and that of its predecessor party, since Independence. And the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to national prominence by displacing the Congress in Delhi about a decade ago, feeding its ambitions of becoming the BJP’s primary Opposition nationwide. That has all changed now, after the BJP took home 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections, the