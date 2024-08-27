Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Ease of lending: How Unified Lending Interface will improve credit access

Ease of lending: How Unified Lending Interface will improve credit access

Seamless delivery of credit and a quicker turnaround time without requiring extensive documentation will benefit both borrowers and lenders

Loan
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following a pilot project, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to launch a new nationwide Unified Lending Interface, or ULI, in due course. The platform seeks to enhance lending to various sectors of the economy, especially agriculture, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Once implemented, it has the potential to transform the credit landscape in the country, akin to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which revolutionised digital payments. At the recently held RBI@90 Global Conference on “Digital Public Infrastructure and Emerging Technologies”, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted the ULI platform would facilitate a seamless

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon