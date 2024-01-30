Economic prospects

The Department of Economic Affairs on Monday came up with a review of India’s economic performance over the past decade. Although it is not the Economic Survey, which will be released before the full Budget after the Lok Sabha election, the review highlights the reforms implemented by the Narendra Modi government. It notes the economy is expected to grow 7.3 per cent this financial year and many believe growth will be around 7 per cent even next financial year. Growth in the economy has indeed exceeded expectations, and the fact that India is growing at this rate despite relatively unfavourable

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com