Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Empowering consumers

The proposed food regulation will help them

Representative image
Premium

Representative image

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a welcome development last week, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved an amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Accordingly, packaged food items will display information regarding salt, total sugar, and saturated fat in a bold and relatively big font. It’s not that the bits of information are not available in packaged food, but they are often in small fonts, and hence easy to miss. The move, predictably, is to empower consumers to make informed decisions. The draft notification for the amendment would be put in the

Also Read

PremiumIndia UK, FTA

Labour gains

PremiumGST

Information asymmetry

Premiumupskill, upgrade education, upskilling, learning new skill, skill development

Bridging the skill gap

PremiumStatistics

Data dynamics

Premiumgreen growth

Sustainable development

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment FSSAI ecommerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon