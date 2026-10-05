Enabling competition

Manufacturing is a good test. The MER, for instance, notes that electronics production more than doubled in five years to 2025-26 and exports rose about fivefold, with smartphones becoming India’s largest exported product category. However, most components are still imported and the domestic supplier ecosystem remains incomplete. The next challenge, therefore, is not merely to attract more factories but to deepen backward integration, supplier networks, and increase domestic value addition. Indian products need to be more competitive in global markets. However, competition in the economy cannot be left only to the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) enforcement after a market has already become concentrated or a firm has abused its position. Government policies themselves shape market structure through licensing, procurement, subsidies, tariffs, localisation requirements, access to infrastructure, and sectoral regulation. A policy intended to support domestic capability can build competitive firms, but if poorly designed, it can also protect incumbents from competitive pressure. India has had a draft National Competition Policy since 2011, but it has never been formally implemented. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance last year reiterated the need to implement such a policy and to improve coordination between the CCI and sectoral regulators. It is well known that it is relatively easy for large businesses to operate in India than it is for small and new entrants, partly because of complex regulations that attach a premium to access and the ability to get things done. This is one of the reasons large conglomerates are expanding into multiple areas, potentially affecting the entry of more dynamic and smaller firms. This needs to change if India is to achieve higher sustainable growth.