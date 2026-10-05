Enabling competition
India must encourage entry of firms and innovation
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The latest Monthly Economic Review (MER) from the Ministry of Finance makes an important distinction about what India needs next. It notes that even though the economy remains buoyant, investors are cautious because trade tensions, tariff pressures, geopolitical risks and higher global interest rates are affecting the outlook. India, therefore, cannot take its recent growth performance for granted. Only the right policy environment can encourage investment. In this regard, the MER notes that India must become “more competition-friendly rather than business-friendly”. Only a competitive economy, it argues, can become successful and innovative. Attracting investment and making it easier for businesses to operate are necessary, but they are not sufficient. A business-friendly regime can lower costs and speed up approvals. A competition-friendly economy goes further. It ensures that firms face competitive pressure to improve productivity and quality. For instance, a 2010 International Monetary Fund (IMF) study, using firm-level data across countries, found that competition-enhancing product-market reforms accounted for 12-15 per cent of productivity growth in countries. Meanwhile, a more recent IMF assessment of India argues that weak business dynamism and subdued competition are holding back productivity. It notes that subdued dynamism tends to affect the reallocation of resources towards more productive firms.