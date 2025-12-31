End of Battling Begums: Khaleda Zia's death may reshape Bangladesh polls

Though her party had faced fluctuating fortunes in elections in the past, Begum Zia herself remained a popular figure, winning all the seats she contested since 1991. As Prime Minister, she presided over the transition from a presidential to parliamentary system of government and upgraded the taxation system by introducing value-added tax. But her authoritarian style and allegations of corruption and dodgy deal-making linked to her son Tarique Rahman dimmed her party’s popularity to the advantage of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. With Tarique Rahman returning from a 17-year exile to take over the reins at the BNP and the Awami League out of the electoral equation, the political landscape has shifted.

The contest now is between two former allies, the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami, ending a decades-old alliance. The centre-right BNP’s promise to build an inclusive Bangladesh irrespective of religion is at odds with the Jamaat’s Islamic fundamentalism, which appeared to have gathered traction after the assassination of a prominent anti-Indian youth leader and escalating communal violence. In earlier elections, the Jamaat garnered only a handful of seats. But recent opinion polls had suggested the party, which was created after the partition of Pakistan and developed a strong anti-Indian stance after the 1971 War of Liberation, had gained in popularity since 2024. But earlier this week, 30 leaders of the student-led National Citizen Party, which had spearheaded the movement for Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, have opposed an electoral alliance with the Jamaat on grounds that the latter did not conform to its party values. It is possible, therefore, that apart from an anticipated sympathy vote, an increasingly fragmented Opposition may work in the BNP’s favour.