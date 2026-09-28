Enhancing capabilities

The nature of this expansion is changing with time. Nearly half the GCCs established since FY21 have been built with artificial intelligence (AI) as a core focus, while more than 1,200 centres have embedded AI and machine-learning capabilities. According to industry estimates, nearly two-thirds of GCC roles created this year require AI, data science or automation skills. Hiring has grown substantially since 2021, reaching about 228,000 in the first half of 2026, up 11 per cent from a year earlier, and is projected to cross 510,000 for the full year. Notably, 56 per cent of hiring is concentrated among professionals with four to 10 years of experience, highlighting the growing demand for specialised mid-career talent. Reskilling, therefore, needs attention. A study by PwC India-Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry finds that 72 per cent of GCCs need to reskill or upskill more than 40 per cent of their workforce as AI changes job requirements. In this regard, companies have to invest more in continuous learning, while universities need to align their curricula more closely with emerging industry requirements. The state needs to focus on industry-linked skilling, university-industry research & development, reliable infrastructure, and faster regulatory approvals enabling ease of doing business.

It is also worth noting that around 94 per cent of GCC hiring remains concentrated in six major cities, creating pressure on talent availability, housing, transport, and other urban infrastructure. Tamil Nadu can use Chennai’s momentum to develop complementary hubs in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli. Linking local universities and engineering talent to specific industry clusters could widen the talent pool and make growth more geographically balanced. Other states, such as West Bengal, should also tap this opportunity by building on Kolkata’s emerging GCC base and improving the ecosystem for technology, skills and investment. The success of the GCC story should not be measured only by the increasing number of centres but also by maximising the value created by them. Although the output and intellectual property created in GCCs mostly belong to foreign companies, the fact that such work is happening in this country with the Indian workforce will have spillover effects over time. GCCs are also supplementing India’s services exports, which is helping not only through job creation, but also by supporting the external accounts at a macro level. Thus, both the Union and state governments must continuously work on improving the operating environment.