Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Export promotion: India needs to focus on improving competitiveness

Export promotion: India needs to focus on improving competitiveness

In this regard, the credit-guarantee scheme for exporters provides additional financial support to eligible ones, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

msme, sme, manufacturing, jobs, salary, employees, workers, production, sez
premium

The Export Promotion Mission, with an outlay of ₹25,060 crore, is for the medium term and will run till 2030-31. First announced in the Union Budget, the programme has two integrated sub-schemes.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government on Wednesday announced two schemes to provide relief to exporters and improve competitiveness. The shift in United States (US) trade policy has been the biggest source of global economic uncertainty this year and remains unresolved. India has been particularly affected by a 50 per cent tariff. Although US President Donald Trump recently said America was close to reaching a fair deal with India, given the recent experience, it is hard to say anything with certainty. Till the deal is announced, it will be difficult for Indian exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to plan. Thus,
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment MSME credit Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon