Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

External exposure

Foreign flows will demand strong fiscal management

Foreign flows accelerate as India gains weight
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The White Paper, recently presented by the Union government, emphasised how economic conditions had improved over the past 10 years under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, compared to the two terms of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime (2004-14). As this newspaper has argued in this context, there is little debate that conditions have indeed improved significantly over the past 10 years, but public debt and the general government deficit remain elevated. In fact, the headline fiscal deficit, expressed as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), for the Union government in 2023-24, according to the Revised Estimate, was

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Augmenting fiscal capabilities

Fiscal federalism

Structural shift

TMS Ep621: Interim Budget, BS Budget analysis, markets, top Budget numbers

Digital future

Deeper reforms

Reprieve in Qatar

Fiscal federalism

The AI opportunity

Topics : Fiscal Policy Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion foreign flows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon