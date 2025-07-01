External risks: Trade and capital flows to impact economic growth

There is hope one day and confusion the next. As the July 9 deadline approaches, it is difficult to say with certainty whether India and the United States (US) will be able to reach a mutually beneficial bilateral-trade agreement in time. The policy approach adopted by the US has not only disrupted the global trade order, but there has also been a significant upheaval in global financial markets. The dollar, for instance, has lost over 10 per cent against a basket of currencies in the first half of 2025. Besides US trade policies, geopolitical tensions have increased external risks. The