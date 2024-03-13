External stability

One of the most remarkable features of India’s economic management in recent years has been stability on the external front. This is important because India runs a current account deficit and depends on global savings. Although the recent tightening of global financial conditions because of a sharp and coordinated increase in policy rates by large central banks did create some pressure on the external front, the impact was contained and short-lived. In fact, the handling of external accounts over the past few years prompted many analysts to draw comparisons with the taper tantrum episode of 2013, which pushed India to