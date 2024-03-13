Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

External stability

New challenges can emerge in currency management

Economic growth
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most remarkable features of India’s economic management in recent years has been stability on the external front. This is important because India runs a current account deficit and depends on global savings. Although the recent tightening of global financial conditions because of a sharp and coordinated increase in policy rates by large central banks did create some pressure on the external front, the impact was contained and short-lived. In fact, the handling of external accounts over the past few years prompted many analysts to draw comparisons with the taper tantrum episode of 2013, which pushed India to

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Predictable frequency

Bengaluru warning

New-age trade deal

Timely response

China's ambitious targets

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Business Standard Editorial Comment macroeconomic management Government bonds International Monetary Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon