FAME and fortune

The controversy that has erupted in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, especially electric two-wheeler (E2W) makers, over alleged irregularities by manufacturers in accessing the second edition of the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electrical Vehicles, or FAME II, highlights the problems associated with subsidy-promoted manufacturing. The rationale for two editions of the FAME subsidies was unexceptionable: To promote climate-change goals and reduce emission from vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE). Both versions of FAME unquestionably put EVs on the Indian road map, with sales growing from 2,627 units in FY14 to about 1.18 million in FY23, the bulk of those being E2Ws.
But two issues have resulted from this. First, rather than being driven by natural market demand, sales, especially of E2Ws, have been driven by the subsidy, which under FAME II could go up to 40 per cent of the cost of the vehicle. Second, subsidies rarely come with
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or