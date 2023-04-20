Fit for influence

In January this year, the Department of Consumer Affairs issued guidelines for paid endorsements by celebrities and social-media influencers, including their avatars, to disclose their material connections while endorsing products. It stated t

The recent controversy between Mondelez subsidiary Cadbury and well-known social media influencer Revant Himatsingka over his criticisms of some ingredients in Bournvita has brought centre stage the emerging issues over the role of influencers in the burgeoning health and wellness market. In this case, a legal notice from a big food corporation prompted Mr Himatsingka to take down the video. It is possible that his claims about Bournvita may be worth an investigation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. But the larger question of an influencer’s qualifications to comment on a health and wellness product — whether as criticism or endorsement — calls for greater attention from the government.