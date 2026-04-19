Fixing fertiliser subsidy: Pricing reform, targeted farmer support needed

The latest data from the Comptroller and Auditor General says India’s fertiliser-subsidy bill had crossed ₹1.87 trillion by February, breaching the revised estimate of the Budget even before the financial year 2025-26 ended. This is not a one-off fiscal slippage triggered by global price shocks or heightened geopolitical uncertainties. Instead, it reflects a deeper problem in the country’s agricultural policy, which is becoming fiscally costly, inefficient, and unsustainable. At the heart of the issue is how fertilisers are priced. Urea, the most widely used input, remains heavily subsidised, selling at around ₹270 per 45-kg bag, even as global prices have surged to nearly $850 per tonne. While this insulates farmers from volatility, it also distorts their behaviour. With nitrogen being far cheaper than other nutrients, farmers understandably use more of it. The result is a sharply imbalanced N:P:K (nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium) ratio, now at 10.9:4.1:1, well above the agronomic norm. Artificially low prices also create strong incentives for diversion and leakage. Earlier estimates suggested that a significant share of subsidised fertilisers did not reach the intended beneficiaries, being diverted to non-agricultural uses or even smuggled across borders. While reforms like point-of-sale authentication have improved tracking, underlying arbitrage remains. As long as there is a wide gap between domestic and global prices, leakages will persist in some form.