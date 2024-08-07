Business Standard
Flexible fiscal targets

India needs a sustainable and clear framework

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expedited fiscal consolidation, projecting it at 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25, down from the Interim Budget estimate of 5.1 per cent. This was despite an increased spending on employment
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Financial markets and economists have welcomed the sustained commitment of the Union government to fiscal consolidation. As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the annual Budget presented in July, the government will aim to contain the fiscal deficit at 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current year, compared to the estimate of 5.1 per cent announced in the Interim Budget. The government is on course to restrict the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP in 2025-26, a target that seemed reasonably difficult when it was first announced in 2021. Given

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Fiscal Policy

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

