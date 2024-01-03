Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fog of confusion

The aviation ecosystem needs to cooperate better

People walk amid heavy fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday Photo:REUTERS
Premium

People walk amid heavy fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi | (File Photo:REUTERS)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fog is a standard occurrence in north India during winter. Each year, flights are cancelled on account of poor visibility, that too during a peak travel period. This year, fog has been particularly disruptive. With over 60 flights diverted from Delhi airport, the country’s largest and busiest, over the Christmas and New Year break, the airport authorities and airlines have been trading charges. Airport officials have accused airlines of not keeping on the roster enough pilots trained on CAT III instrument landing systems or equipping enough aircraft with such equipment designed to land in dense fog. The airlines, in turn,

Also Read

Flight to sustainability

Unable to repossess Go First planes, global aviation body downgrades India

Augmenting fiscal capabilities

Rating constraints

Maintaining the momentum

Rising temperature

Expected returns

Accord and discord

A difficult mandate

Instant settlement

Topics : Christmas Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Indian aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon