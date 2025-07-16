Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / GCC revolution needs infra, policy stability, and skilled human capital

GCC revolution needs infra, policy stability, and skilled human capital

The deeper question, however, is whether India's human capital is prepared for a shift up the value chain

global capability centres, GCC
premium

The minister also noted that the government would back GCCs through taxation and legislative support, among other things.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that the government viewed global capability centres (GCCs) as a “great opportunity”. This follows up on her statement in the Union Budget earlier this year that a national framework would be produced to incentivise the movement of GCCs to smaller towns. It is certain that GCCs are an exciting development for what had become a moribund industry. It is vital for India that its strength in the export of services is not overtaken by technological advances but progresses in lockstep with them. The shift in business processes and the creation of in-house capacity
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Indian investments into GCC Union Budget
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon