GDP share, per capita income: States showing no signs of convergence

Rapid economic growth in India has been marked by unbalanced development, rising inequality, and spatial concentration of growth in a few urban agglomerations. The issue has been closely examined by a new working paper titled “Relative Economic Performance of Indian States: 1960-61 to 2023-24”, published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. It does well to closely review the trajectory of Indian states in terms of their relative weighting in macroeconomic terms and the economic well-being of their people. It focuses on the states’ share in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and their relative per