Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / GDP share, per capita income: States showing no signs of convergence

GDP share, per capita income: States showing no signs of convergence

There is a need for targeted and focused intervention to bring the lagging states up to speed as quickly as possible through Finance-Commission devolution or other means

growth gdp economy
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rapid economic growth in India has been marked by unbalanced development, rising inequality, and spatial concentration of growth in a few urban agglomerations. The issue has been closely examined by a new working paper titled “Relative Economic Performance of Indian States: 1960-61 to 2023-24”, published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. It does well to closely review the trajectory of Indian states in terms of their relative weighting in macroeconomic terms and the economic well-being of their people. It focuses on the states’ share in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and their relative per

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon