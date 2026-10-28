Gendered skill gap
Women face multiple employment-related constraints
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
The latest data on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) points to a familiar problem in India’s labour market: Women are entering the workforce in greater numbers, but their access to skilled and better-paying occupations remains limited. Women account for 29.5 per cent of the 1.35 million apprentices engaged under the NAPS in 2026-27 so far. This is a substantial improvement over the 11.8 per cent in 2018-19 and 22.5 per cent in 2024-25, although it is below the 32.4 per cent recorded in 2025-26. The more revealing numbers, however, are by trade. Women account for only 6 per cent of electricians and 2.6 per cent of fitters, and trades such as welding, diesel mechanics, and lineman have had no women apprentices. The government has sought to address this through apprenticeship fairs and stakeholder consultations, and by encouraging women to enter a wider range of sectors. The NAPS provides structured, industry-linked, on-the-job training, with the government covering 25 per cent of the prescribed minimum stipend, subject to a ceiling of ₹1,500 a month under NAPS-2. Yet the persistence of occupational segregation suggests that mobilisation alone will not suffice.