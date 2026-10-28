Gendered skill gap

This matters because the challenge facing women is no longer simply whether they participate in economic activities but the quality and sustainability of that participation. The female labour force participation rate among women aged 15 years and above has risen to 40 per cent. This is encouraging, but employment statistics can conceal substantial differences in economic security and agency. In rural India, 32.9 per cent of female workers are helpers in household enterprises, while only 9.3 per cent are in regular wage or salaried employment. Such work counts as employment but may not provide an independent income. The high incidence of self-employment also raises concerns about whether it reflects genuine opportunities or constrained choices, and whether it allows women to accumulate skills, assets and earnings. In the age group 15-59, among those who had received formal vocational or technical training, only 51.4 per cent of women were employed, compared with 83.3 per cent of men. Thus, training alone clearly does not guarantee employment. The transition from training to work depends on accessible vacancies, safe mobility, workplace conditions, employer attitudes and family responsibilities. Occupational segregation compounds the problem. If women are channelled into a narrow range of services or low-skilled occupations while remaining absent from technical trades, their opportunities for higher productivity and earnings remain restricted.