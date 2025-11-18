Governance vacuum: Bangladesh's government must settle into its role

On Monday, a tribunal in Dhaka proclaimed a sentence of death in absentia on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for ordering a crackdown on anti-government protests last year. Those protests grew after the crackdown, reaching an intensity that was sufficient for the Bangladesh Army to withdraw its support of the Awami League government; Ms Hasina abandoned the capital and has since been living in India. She has condemned the sentence, calling the tribunal a farce and insisting that the new establishment in Dhaka instead bring charges against her at the International Criminal Court at The Hague if they want to