Groundwater recharge needs local action and changes to farming practices

The Central Ground Water Board’s 2025 assessment highlighted the structural problems associated with excessive dependence on groundwater. India’s annual groundwater recharge was estimated at 448.52 billion cubic metres (BCM) while extractable resources stood at 407.75 BCM. Annual extraction reached 247.22 BCM, equivalent to 60.63 per cent of the available extractable amount. The assessment classified 730 units as over-exploited, where extraction exceeds replenishment. Agriculture accounts for nearly 87 per cent of groundwater extraction, often in regions where water is scarce, making conservation as important as replenishment. Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s newly launched Punah Bharan mobile application and web portal are a welcome step towards building longer-term solutions. The application uses geospatial data on rainfall, groundwater levels, yields, slopes and drainage to identify potential artificial recharge zones within a radius of up to 3 kilometres. It also recommends suitable recharge structures based on local conditions. The accompanying web portal provides village-level maps and geographic information system tools. These tools can help local authorities identify suitable locations for recharge and direct public investment for interventions that are more likely to be effective.

However, technology must lead to action through trained local staff, watershed programmes and village-level water budgets. A 2025 study of managed aquifer recharge in the Ramganga basin found that existing programmes contributed an estimated 255 million cubic metres to groundwater storage in 2023, equivalent to only 2.5-7.5 per cent of rainfall recharge. Despite these efforts, groundwater levels continued to decline. The study underlines the need to combine recharge infrastructure with efficient irrigation and crop diversification. Micro-irrigation, less water-intensive crops, and regulating excessive extraction must complement recharge efforts. Ultimately, recharge investment will deliver lasting benefits only if farmers have both the means and the incentive to protect the aquifers on which their livelihoods depend. An assured procurement of less water-intensive crops, insurance, and access to markets can reduce the risks of diversification. Agricultural extension services can help translate these measures into practice by guiding farmers on irrigation scheduling, water-saving technologies, and suitable crop choices. This support is particularly important for small and marginal farmers, who often lack the resources and technical assistance to change established practices. As one of the world’s largest groundwater users, India must make recharge planning part of a broader effort to secure long-term water resources and livelihoods.