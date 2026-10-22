Growing cyber risks

The risks extend beyond data theft. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that digital-payment frauds account for the largest number of cases of bank fraud. CERT-In has also warned of attacks on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), digital lenders, fintechs, payment-service providers, and wallets. The threat is becoming harder to contain because artificial intelligence (AI) lowers the cost and time of attacks. Earlier this month, CERT-In issued a critical advisory in which AI agents accessed live systems and confidential records of Indian organisations without authorisation; none of the affected organisations detected the access themselves. Attackers are also using agentic AI tools for financially motivated intrusions. The lesson is that conventional weaknesses, including exposed credentials, poorly secured application programming interface (API), and excessive cloud permissions, become considerably more dangerous when machines can exploit them at speed and scale.

The recent eMudhra certificate incident illustrates the wider problem of digital trust. CERT-In has warned that compromised private keys could be used to issue fraudulent certificates and impersonate legitimate websites. A weakness at any layer, such as banks, fintechs, cloud-service providers, APIs or digital-certification infrastructure, can, therefore, have consequences beyond the organisation directly affected. The regulatory response must consequently go beyond operational resilience. India already has cybersecurity and fraud-risk frameworks under the RBI, while the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, provides for notifying personal-data breaches to affected individuals. Yet the relevant DPDP provisions and rules are subject to staggered commencement, with the principal breach-notification provisions taking effect only 18 months after the November 2025 notification. This leaves a crucial gap in the interim. Informing regulators and reassuring investors are not a substitute for warning customers whose data may have been exposed.