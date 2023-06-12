Growth driver

In this section

A research report titled “e-Conomy”, jointly presented by Google, Bain, and Temasek, makes startling projections about India’s internet or online economy. It projects the internet economy, worth $155-175 billion in 2022 (converted at Rs 77.2 per US dollar and calculated at constant 2020-21 rupees), will grow to $1 trillion by 2030 and include a large export component. At $1 trillion, “online” would contribute 12-13 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), implying an economy of more than $8 trillion. That’s an implied GDP growth rate over 10 per cent in 2023-30. The online economy would overtake information technology services, which contributed $350 billion in 2023. The report also estimates per capita income will rise from $2,500 (2022) to $5,500 (2030), doubling consumption. Per capita income in Tier-II cities and rural households (referred to as TII+) will grow 430 per cent between 2019 and 2030. Clearly, growth would need to accelerate

