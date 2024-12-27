Business Standard

Growth in informal enterprises signals job creation but raises concerns

ASUSE data shows a rise in unincorporated sector jobs, but reliance on own account enterprises sparks questions about economic health and formal sector job creation

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:58 AM IST

The National Statistical Office released its Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, or ASUSE, on Tuesday. The official press release noted the number of such small informal establishments had risen by almost 13 per cent in the period between October 2023 and September 2024, compared to the same period a year prior. The number of jobs provided by such employment also grew, but at a somewhat smaller rate. This could be presented as a good sign — any job growth is welcome. But, at aggregate level, it is hard to see it as a good indicator for the economy overall.
