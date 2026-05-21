Hamara Bajaj@ 100: Yesterday's resilience, tomorrow's challenge lie ahead

That the group’s flagships remain more or less dominant in their respective fields speaks volumes for the capabilities of the third and fourth generations, which inherited this divided empire. In the 2025 annual Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Business, the Bajaj group weighs among the top five, a consistent ranking. This is a creditable achievement, considering it keeps company with younger groups such as Reliance (at 68 years), Jindal (74 years), and HCL (a mere 49). Among the top five groups, only A V Birla is older at 169 years. Bajaj Auto is a good example of managerial competence and risk-taking, such as Rahul Bajaj’s well-documented risk in launching the indigenous Chetak scooter when his licence with Piaggio ended in 1972. A protected market ensured the Chetak had a long waiting list and the surpluses from consumer advances made Bajaj Auto one of India’s most cash-rich companies.

Instead of relying on the Chetak workhorse, Rahul Bajaj’s son Rajiv decided to scrap it — despite his father’s disapproval, it is said — when he saw the two-wheeler market trending towards motorcycles. This risk certainly paid off (the Chetak returned in 2020 as an e-scooter). Bajaj Finance, overseen by younger son Sanjiv under the Bajaj Finserv umbrella, has emerged as India’s largest private non-banking financial company and earned a Harvard Business School case study in 2022. Bajaj Hindusthan remains Uttar Pradesh’s largest sugar and ethanol producer.