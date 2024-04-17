Healthy development

Even as domestic Ayurvedic products company Patanjali has drawn the Supreme Court’s ire for misleading advertising, multinational companies (MNCs) like Mondelez are facing threats to entrenched markets following a commerce ministry order that e-commerce companies stop listing all drinks and beverages under the “health drinks” category on their portals. The order is the result of a yearlong inquiry by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) centred on Mondelez’s 78-year-old brand Bournvita. The advisory follows the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI’s) recent request to online shops not to categorise dairy, cereal or malt-based drinks