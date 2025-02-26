Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Higher capital spending is good, but fiscal prudence is essential

Higher capital spending is good, but fiscal prudence is essential

An increase in capital outlay results in an expansion in overall investment, leading to better growth outcomes over time

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The way government finances are managed in any country has a significant bearing on its long-term growth and development. At India’s current stage of development, government support is necessary in various aspects, including the development of social and physical infrastructure. However, there are Budget constraints and the government has many other demands on its finances, including the cost of its own functioning, and it is important to keep a balance. It is also crucial that the Budget is balanced and that the government does not rely on borrowing excessively to fulfil its obligations. In this regard, a new research article
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment RBI Budget 2025

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon