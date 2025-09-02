Horticulture push: Diversification can lift farm incomes, living standards

The debate on India’s agricultural future has shifted from staples to high-value crops that can better sustain incomes and nutrition. A research article in the latest Reserve Bank of India Bulletin has underscored that horticulture has emerged as a powerful way for growth. Small and marginal farmers, who dominate Indian agriculture, are steadily reallocating land from cereals to horticulture. At the same time, demand for fruit and vegetables is rising, reflecting changes in dietary patterns, income levels, and health awareness. India is the world’s largest producer of fruit and vegetables after China. Horticulture offers higher-value realisation per hectare than most