Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Horticulture push: Diversification can lift farm incomes, living standards

Horticulture push: Diversification can lift farm incomes, living standards

If India can align technology adoption, efficient market integration, and supportive policies, horticulture has the potential to become the durable engine of farm growth

vendors, vendor, vegetable, Vegetables
premium

Small and marginal farmers, who dominate Indian agriculture, are steadily reallocating land from cereals to horticulture. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The debate on India’s agricultural future has shifted from staples to high-value crops that can better sustain incomes and nutrition. A research article in the latest Reserve Bank of India Bulletin has underscored that horticulture has emerged as a powerful way for growth. Small and marginal farmers, who dominate Indian agriculture, are steadily reallocating land from cereals to horticulture. At the same time, demand for fruit and vegetables is rising, reflecting changes in dietary patterns, income levels, and health awareness. India is the world’s largest producer of fruit and vegetables after China. Horticulture offers higher-value realisation per hectare than most
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Horticulture farm income
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon