Improving transparency: Efficient cash management can improve outcomes

In a large country like India with a federal structure and decentralised governance, it is important that public financial resources are spent efficiently. If funds allocated to one scheme are not spent, they can be used for other purposes to improve economic outcomes. In 2021, the Government of India started the single nodal agency (SNA) system to enhance transparency and efficiency in the system. The Union government runs a number of centrally sponsored schemes (CCS), for which money used to be transferred to different accounts and often remained unused. But this changed with the introduction of the SNA to ensure