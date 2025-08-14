Independence Day resolve: India must work to strengthen its institutions

There is much to celebrate as India enters its 79th year of Independence today. It is no mean achievement that, despite enormous differences and diversity, India has remained united and grown from strength to strength over the decades. India’s national unity, for instance, was on full display during Operation Sindoor earlier this year, which was in response to a cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Not only did the nation come together in grief after the attack but it also backed the government and the armed forces in the operation, first in destroying terrorist infrastructure deep in Pakistan,