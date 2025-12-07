Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / India's economy outdoes expectations but rupee strain raises fresh risks

India's economy outdoes expectations but rupee strain raises fresh risks

The headline inflation reading for October, at 0.25 per cent, was the lowest in the current series. The MPC has revised the inflation projection for the current year to 2 per cent

manufacturing sector, economy
premium

While the inflation and growth outcomes are favourable, the focus in the near term will be on the external position. The rupee crossed 90 against the dollar last week, having depreciated by over 5 per cent this year. (Illustration: Binay sinha)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite trade-related uncertainties, the year 2025 is likely to end on a more favourable note for the Indian economy than most analysts had anticipated earlier in the year. Economic growth has been much stronger with benign inflation. The low consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate in recent months, along with a downward revision in projections for the coming quarters, enabled the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points last week. Cumulatively, the MPC has reduced the policy rate by 125 basis points in the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Economy growth forecast Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon