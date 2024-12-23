India's forest cover rises, but flawed definitions mask biodiversity loss

The big picture in the biennial India State of Forest Report (ISFR), released a year late, suggests that the country’s forest cover is in good shape. According to the report, India’s forest and tree cover has reached 25 per cent of the country’s geographical landmass. The report also shows an increase in forest cover by 156 square km in the country over 2021. Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav emphasises that India has augmented its carbon sink to 2.29 billion tonnes over 2005 levels. This is well ahead of India’s Paris Agreement commitments of creating an additional carbon sink of