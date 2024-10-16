India to invest in transmission, storage for renewable energy expansion

It is well recognised that harnessing renewable energy (RE) can accelerate India’s energy transition and support power management during peak load hours in both monsoon and non-monsoon months. In this context, the Union government’s recent decision to launch the National Electricity Plan (Transmission) must be welcomed. The plan not only seeks to increase the installed RE capacity but also augment storage systems, including 47 gigawatts (Gw) of storage systems running on battery energy, and 30 Gw of pumped storage plants. Further, transmission systems have been planned for delivering power to hubs manufacturing green hydrogen and green ammonia