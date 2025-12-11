Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / IndiGo crisis: A reminder that Railways must carefully reassess duty hours

IndiGo crisis: A reminder that Railways must carefully reassess duty hours

The problem is being compounded by staff shortages. As of March 1, 2024, nearly 15 per cent of train-driver posts were vacant across the network

Indian Railways cancelled more than 160 trains on Monday, August 29.
premium

The European Union enforces strict duty-rest norms, the United States mandates minimum off-duty hours under its “Hours of Service” law, and advanced networks rely on formal fatigue-management systems backed by data and technology.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The disruption in IndiGo’s schedule after the enforcement of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms has revived a long-standing but unresolved concern in Indian Railways of how fatigue among loco pilots is managed, and what this means for safety on an increasingly busy network. Loco pilots continue to operate under the far looser “Hours of Work and Period of Rest” (HOER) framework, which permits an average of 52 working hours a week. The All India Loco Running Staff Association’s demand is to cap duty at six hours for passenger trains and eight hours for goods trains, along with
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment IndiGo crisis Indian Railways
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon